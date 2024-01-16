There’s nothing like snagging a brand-new clothing item which can be worn in multiple ways. Take shackets, for instance! These cozy essentials can be worn alone as a shirt during warmer months, or used as a layering tool and jacket during the cooler seasons. You truly get the best of both worlds!

If you’re in the market for a new shacket to wear now that winter is officially here, you’ve come to the right place. We found a cozy, shopper-approved shacket — and it’s on sale for 72% off at the moment on Amazon. Scroll ahead for the multipurpose scoop!

Get the Yeokou Flannel Shacket for just $20 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to turn heads in the Yeokou Flannel Shacket. This button-down top features a turn-down collar, a color-block design and a sleek dropped shoulder silhouette. First released in 2020, this shirt has now been updated with two new side pockets. No surprise here: They come in handy, storing items like your phone, wallet and keys when you’re on the go.

Available in 13 different chic shades, this neutral-toned shacket is the ideal way to add a pop of color to any outfit. Want to add a little pizzazz to a classic light-wash jeans and white T-shirt combo? Grab this shacket in the khaki hue and pair it with a nude color crossbody bag. Looking for something to wear over a pair of leggings and your favorite Uggs? The red option looks great with black, chestnut and even gray fuzzy boots. We’re obsessed!

Yeokou Flannel Shacket Final Sale: $20 $70 Description You can never go wrong adding a shacket to your wardrobe. Score this shacket for a major discount — hurry while your size is still in stock!

It should go without saying, but this top is a huge hit with shoppers from around the country. Customers have left reviews calling out how warm and stylish the jacket is. “Absolutely love this shacket,” one shopper raved. “It’s cute, comfortable, and warm. It has the perfect looseness you would expect in a shacket. I want more of them,” they continued.

If you’re looking for a multipurpose item you can slay year-round, you can’t go wrong with a shacket. Snag this shopper-approved find while it’s still on sale for 72% off!

See it: Get the Yeokou Flannel Shacket for just $20 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? See more from Yeokou here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.