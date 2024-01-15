Yes, it’s true! Winter certainly is the most wonderful time of the year. Along with celebrating the holidays with loved ones and beaming with excitement over the new year, the season makes for an ideal opportunity to experiment with your style. Velvety soft fabrics melt against the skin and protect against brisk wintertime winds. Meanwhile, dresses, skirts and shorts can either elevate sophisticated ensembles or add an edgy flair to a street-style-inspired ‘fit. No matter how you plan to dress it up or down, no winter wardrobe is complete without a pair of tights.

Think about it for a sec! Tights are the unsung hero of cold-weather fashion. Leather shorts may be too cold to wear alone, but relying on a pair of sheer tights is a cute and chic way to stay toasty. Heading into a meeting? Tights are an excellent office-approved accessory. Plus, they double as a base layer on the days when the weather feels too frosty to function. With that in mind, we found a pair of shopper-approved fleece-lined tights on Amazon — and you can snag them on sale right now.

Get the Vero Monte Fleece-Lined Tights for just $16 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 10,000 shoppers have taken to Amazon, leaving detailed reviews swooning over Vero Monte’s Thermal Opaque Fleece-Lined Tights. These elastic tights are super flattering and will even make your legs appear longer. They feature a sole-woven elastic waistband to smooth the tummy. Best of all? They are lined with soft fleece, which delivers toe-to-torso coverage.

Amazon reviewers say these are the “best fleece tights ever.” While they’re thin enough to “avoid bulk,” but still keep you warm. “I find these ideal for temps down to freezing or just below. They’re also nice when you want to be warm outside but not overheat indoors,” one customer raved. “They’re very comfortable and feel very luxe to wear, and they hold up well over time, with less pilling than most other brands,” the shopper continued.

VERO MONTE Fleece-Lined Tights Final Sale: $16 $20 Description These plush fleece-lined tights are a cozy way to brave Old Man Winter's winds while staying chic. Snag these tights for a major discount — hurry while your size is still in stock!

In terms of variety, the tights come in more than seven different shades, with several color combo options — like black and navy or coffee and grey. Shoppers can snag these tights in sizes small-medium to large-extra large. As mentioned before, there are so many fun ways to wear these stockings. Pair them with a knit sweater dress and classic Mary Jane shoes for a more casual vibe. Headed on a romantic date night for Valentine’s Day? These tights are ideal options for romantic dresses and gowns.

Get ready to stock up on a must-have wintertime accessory. Shop the Vero Monte Fleeced-Lined Tights while they’re still on sale at Amazon!

See it: Get the Vero Monte Fleece-Lined Tights for just $16 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? See more from Vero Monte here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.