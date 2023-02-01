Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Shown Off Many Hair Changes! See Photos of Her Best Cuts, Styles, More

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made headlines in January 2023 for flaunting a fresh buzz cut after years of having longer blonde locks. The teenager was spotted running an errand with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the time, and Shiloh’s hairstyle sent shockwaves among fans as she looked cool as ever with her new hair.

Over the years, Shiloh’s hairstyle has changed quite a lot, as avid fans have noticed. From her adorable, short cut she had in her adolescent years to her blonde waves as a teen, the famous kiddo is embracing her own sense of style and self-confidence.

In 2010, her mother told Vanity Fair that her child preferred to wear suits and pants rather than dresses.

“So, we had to cut her hair,” Angie told the outlet. “She likes to wear boys’ everything.”

A decade later, Shiloh was seen in October and November 2021 upcycling the Marvel actress’ old dresses at the Eternals film premieres at the time. However, both Shiloh and Zahara made sure to show off their own outfit choices as well when Shiloh attended a London afterparty, rocking a periwinkle blue graphic jacket, shorts and black Converse sneakers.

Aside from fashion, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars’ daughter has explored her skills as a dancer. Throughout 2022, Shiloh made headlines for appearing in multiple YouTube videos uploaded by her dance school, the Millennium Dance Complex, in Los Angeles, and she made dancing look effortless.

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old, and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” a source previously told In Touch in November 2021. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Even though her parents are famous for their extensive acting careers, the insider noted that “neither [Angie] nor Brad have that talent,” adding that their daughter is a “natural dancer.”

“Shiloh really can move,” the insider continued. “Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”

In August 2022, the Fight Club actor publicly commented on his daughter’s “very beautiful” dancing abilities during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. He even admitted that he’s “Mr. Two-Left-Feet” in a cheeky comment while praising Shiloh.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad said at the time. “I don’t know where she got it from.”

Shiloh is clearly evolving into her own person, and she is naturally embracing her own look as a result.

