Big dreams! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is exploring her passions and has taken “a big interest in arts and culture,” a source told Us Weekly — which is why the mother-daughter duo was spotted having coffee with actor Paul Mescal.

“Angie’s very encouraging of that,” the insider told the outlet on Thursday, January 12. “She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth.”

On January 3, the Salt actress, 47, and her daughter were spotted enjoying a theater date in London after watching Paul, 26, perform in the Almeida Theatre’s production of A Streetcar Named Desire. That day, the trio were seen on a coffee date nearby the location, engaged in deep conversation.

The source noted that Angie simply “wanted to meet Paul after she and Shiloh enjoyed watching his play.” Their outing “was a friendly coffee and nothing more than that.” As for Shiloh, she “loved hanging with Paul.”

Splash News

Aside from enjoying various forms of performing arts, the 16-year-old made headlines throughout 2021 and 2022 for appearing in several YouTube videos, in which she showed off her dance skills. From breaking down to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” to swiftly moving to Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” the teen displayed her talent effortlessly.

The clips quickly went viral, as fans took note of how talented the famous kiddo truly is, and a source exclusively told In Touch that she is a “natural dancer.”

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old, and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the insider explained in March 2021. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”

When it comes to her process with a routine, the source described how Shiloh can “feel the music, let go and be free.”

“She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites,” the insider noted.

The teenager can perform different routines with ease, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent,” the source added, concluding that the ex-spouses “are impressed” and “couldn’t be prouder” of their daughter.

More than one year later, Brad, 59, acknowledged that he is “My. Two-Left-Feet” during an August 2022 red carpet interview, describing his daughter’s dancing as “very beautiful.”

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he gushed at the time to Entertainment Tonight over his kid’s talent.

Apart from Shiloh’s hobbies, the teen has also explored her own style preferences over the years. From edgy, cool red carpet looks to plain and comfortable street clothes, it appears that Angie and Brad’s child is expressing herself through fashion and beauty as well. Recently, she was spotted out and about with her older sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, rocking a fresh buzz cut, and the two young ladies even matched by wearing black shirts and Converse sneakers.