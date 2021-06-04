To ensure the future has thriving coral reefs, abundant fish and healthy oceans, leading cat food brand SHEBA has unveiled Hope Reef off the coast of Indonesia, the start of the world’s largest coral reef restoration program. Built to visibly spell out the word ‘H-O-P-E’ from the seabed, Hope Reef has already increased coral cover from 5% to 55% over a two-year period. By 2029, SHEBA plans to restore more than 185,000 square meters of coral reefs — equal in size to nearly 150 Olympic swimming pools. This World Oceans Day (June 8), you can help by visiting the SHEBA YouTube channel and watching the Hope Reef content. All content views contribute money back to coral reef regeneration. Visit youtube.com/SHEBABrand to watch “The Film That Grows Coral” now!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!