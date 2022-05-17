Following her very public romance with Los Angeles Lakers all-star Shaquille O’ Neal, Basketball Wives star Shaunie O’ Neal is engaged to Pastor Keion Henderson. While on the VH1 series, the mom of five gave no details other than “it’s easy to love him,” fans are curious about her new fiancé! Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Keion, his net worth, engagement details and more!

Who is Keion Henderson?

While Keion is a pastor based in Houston, Texas, with more than 20 years of experience in active ministry, Shaunie’s love interest wears many hats. Also a motivational speaker and social media influencer, he also published a book titled The Shift: Courageously Moving From Season to Season.

Keion Henderson’s Net Worth

While Shaunie is an executive producer of a long-running successful television series, Keion has his own wealth. Multiple outlets estimate his net worth to be around $7 million.

Along with being a pastor, he’s also an entrepreneur as his LinkedIn states he’s the CEO of a company specializing in tax solutions.

When Did Shaunie O’ Neal and Keion Henderson Get Engaged?

Shaunie and Keion got engaged on a tropical island in November 2021 after two years of dating. He surprised her with a private fireworks display after proposing with a custom 4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring.

“This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment,” Shaunie told People at the time. “Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart.”

When Did Shaunie and Keion Start Dating?

The VH1 personality first confirmed the relationship in July 2021 in a birthday post dedicated to the pastor. “You’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgment,” she gushed of her beau. “You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally. During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you.”

But don’t expect Keion to make an appearance on Basketball Wives, Shaunie previously told Hollywood Life that she wouldn’t ask him. “I would not bring him on Basketball Wives. I will share him, just not on the show.”

Also teasing a televised wedding special, she added, “I keep hearing that buzz. There might be…maybe!”