Ellen DeGeneres is going back to her roots. “She recently showed up to do stand-up in Hollywood, which is how she started her career, and she’s hoping that by making people laugh she’ll get back in their good graces,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The former talk show host, 66, called it quits in 2022 following allegations of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment and bullying on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Ellen knows it’s an uphill battle, but she’s adamant about not succumbing to the cancel culture trend. She’s taken a much-needed break and laid low, but she’s antsy and itching to get back to work again, and she’s starting at the beginning by doing stand-up.”