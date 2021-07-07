Obsessed with the new Netflix series Sex/Life? Fans are eager to learn more about lead actress Sarah Shahi after the steamy show captured just about everyone’s attention.

In addition to being a successful performer, Sarah is also a proud mother behind-the-scenes. The Texas native, 41, married actor Steve Howey, 43, on February 7, 2009, and they went on to welcome three children together before calling it quits.

Sarah delivered baby No. 1, 11-year-old son William Wolf, in July of that year and later welcomed her fraternal twins, Violet Moon and Knox Blue, both 6, in March 2015.

In May of 2020, the former Person of Interest star filed for divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. Their breakup took place shortly before she began filming the eight-episode series Sex/Life, in which she plays suburban housewife and mom of two, Billie Connelly. Sarah and Steve’s divorce was finalized on January 29, 2021.

While shooting the NSFW scenes with one of her on-screen love interests, Australian actor Adam Demos (who plays bad boy record producer and her sought-after ex Brad Simon), the two hit it off. The pair went Instagram official in December 2020 and are still together based on their latest social media posts.

“Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” she gushed about Adam, 36. “But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.”

Sarah is no flash in the pan, either, as she has secured many other roles in the past. She appeared in the 2003 classic college flick Old School and portrayed the character Carmen in The L Word in addition to her guest appearances on Dawson’s Creek, The Sopranos, Supernatural, Reba, ER and Frasier.

As for her latest role, Sarah said she understood her Netflix character, telling Refinery 29 that “Billie is so raw with her emotions. I do not judge her.”

