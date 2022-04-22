Wasn’t mean to be. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan claimed Ben Affleck slid into her DMs on Raya.

The reality star made the allegations during the fifth episode of Selling Sunset’s fifth season. “He may or may not have been texting me,” Emma, 30, said of Ben, 49. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Emma made the claim after her costar Chrishell Stause asked if she ever used the celebrity dating app. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something],” she asked Emma.

The model replied that she remembered the situation, adding that she was allegedly one of the people that the Oscar winner had messaged. Despite exchanging messages online, Emma insisted she never met Ben in person.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer,” the former soap star, 40, replied. “He was on the hunt.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Emma then shared that Ben’s “opening pickup line” was about how they both grew up in Massachusetts. “We have the Boston connection,” the Netflix star said. “It was very sweet.”

According to the realtor, Ben messaged her shortly before he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 52. A rep for Ben did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The Wedding Planner actress announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, in a video that was published to her “On the JLo” newsletter. “So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J. Lo said in the clip that was also posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts that day. She continued to share the happy news by updating her Twitter handle with an engagement ring emoji.

In the video, the hitmaker gave fans a look at her stunning green ring. Just one day earlier, TMZ published photos of the Marry Me star wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her wedding finger.