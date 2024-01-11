She’s back! Selena Gomez returned to social media on Wednesday, January 10, just one day after the Only Murders in the Building star declared she was taking a break.

The clip Selena, 31, shared on Instagram featured her and chef Gordon Ramsay whipping up a meal in her kitchen. When Gordon, 57, asked Selena what her favorite type of breakfast was, she said she was a fan of “a nice breakfast sandwich, or a little taco, burrito.”

The pair ended up making burgers to which Selena declared were “delicious.”

“I’m off social for a while,” the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, January 9. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Selena’s decision to back away from social media came on the heels of some supposed drama surrounding her, Taylor Swift, Keleigh Teller, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

Cameras caught the three women discussing something of interest during the awards and fans began to speculate what they were talking about. Fans thought Selena told her friends, “I asked to take a picture with him, and she said no.”

The video footage then appeared to show Keleigh, 26, asking, “Timothée?” with a shocked expression on her face. Selena nodded in response. Fans believed that Kylie, 26, banned the “Ice Cream” singer from taking a photo with Timothée, 28.

However, Selena was quick to deny the claims and wrote in an Instagram comment, “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Selena and Kylie have had a tenuous relationship in the past due to Kylie’s close friendship with Hailey Bieber, who married Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber. In February 2023, fans believed that the reality star and Hailey, 27, were making fun of Selena’s eyebrows in a TikTok video. Both stars insisted that they had no beef with each other, but fans continued to pit Selena against Hailey.

Soon after the eyebrow incident, Selena took a social media hiatus. She gave fans a heads up about her decision to take a break via TikTok.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Selena said in the TikTok video. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just … I’m just gonna just take a break from everything.”