The forecast for August 27 to September 2

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Now’s a good time to revise your game plan when it comes to your future and what you really want out of life. Make a checklist and start ticking off the boxes.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re starting the summer on a high note, even if things around you seem grim. Someone important notices your talents and makes you an offer. Stick to your principles during negotiations.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You are on fire at work, and everyone is finally taking notice of your creativity and talents. Play your cards right and you might be getting a big promotion.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If your current heartthrob isn’t cutting it, now’s the time to turn him or her loose. There are plenty of fish in the sea. Take a timeout to reflect on what you truly need in a relationship.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Some days it feels like you are fighting an uphill battle when it comes to making your dreams a reality, but hang in there — the success you seek is truly within your grasp.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ambition is what is required to get what you want out of life, so don’t question whether it’s time to take a break. You’ll be able to rest later. Tackle a new project at work.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

It’s tempting to tell your closest friends what you have been up to, but you should probably keep the details to yourself for the time being. You’re not keeping secrets; you’re staying focused.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Everyone is so curious about your new relationship. Why not make the introduction? Those who matter most will certainly share your happiness. Enjoy the special moments.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You are used to the spotlight, but it may be time to share some of it. A team at work could use your flair for publicity, but you will have to take a back seat for a change. Spoils of victory are better when shared.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Even though you vowed to never fall for the same type of person again, it looks like you’re in deep and on your way to being head over heels in love. Take a breather and think this through.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A new love has you feeling like you’re starring in a rom-com. Is it real? It just might be. Don’t be afraid of a successful love match. But be alert for unwelcome news.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Start dressing to impress. You never know who is sizing you up for a better opportunity. Just put your nervous jitters aside and step into the person you always knew you could be.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9