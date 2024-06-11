The horoscope forecast for June 16 through 22.

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Enjoy a laid-back atmosphere with a partner as the week begins, but don’t get too relaxed. Hard work has your name on it at week’s end. Ignore the urge to splurge.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

You’re eager to do your part in the workplace — and then some! But make sure the right people are noticing your efforts. Put your intuition to good use. Do you know of any mysteries that need solving?

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Leo: July 23 to August 22

It’s a sociable, easygoing week. Go ahead and mix friends you usually keep separate — you might be surprised by how well it goes! Treat yourself to a spa day.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Domestic pressures are gathering momentum, and if you can’t settle them amicably early on, there will be a major price to pay. Try something new midweek — you might even meet an influential force in doing so!

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 to October 22

Do your best this week to let a certain someone know you care — but be mindful of not overstepping your bounds. Enjoy a sense of security and peacefulness at week’s end.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

It’s important that you feel in control of what’s happening, especially where family life is concerned. You are at your most effective right now, so take charge wherever you see fit!

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21

It’s a busy week, and you enjoy feeling that you’re making progress. Remember that a little tact works wonders when it comes to staying on the right side of certain people. You find a renewed enthusiasm for an old hobby.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Capricorn: December 22 to January 19

You’re feeling sensitive, so keep a distance from anyone who threatens your safe space. Need to explain your point of view? Do so when you’re at your most eloquent. Talk about a new project at home while you have the time.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 to February 18

Want to remind someone who’s boss? You have no qualms about putting them in their place this week. Now is the time to try to convince an unsure pal to go along with your plan.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Pisces: February 19 to March 2

You work better on your own this week, especially when it comes to financial matters. Show your loyalty, but be cautious — it’s easy to get sucked into drama!

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Optimism gives you a huge boost at the start of the week, inspiring you to do things you might normally avoid. Confidence is overflowing at the moment — go ahead and take a big risk.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Once again, you’re eager to be in the spotlight, provided it’s for the right reasons. Now is the ideal time for addressing a stressful situation.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6