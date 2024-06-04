Sean Kingston was slapped with legal papers over an alleged unpaid high-end watch bill while in jail following his recent arrest, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the “Beautiful Girls” singer, 34, was served a lawsuit by a company named Dream Watch on May 28 while behind bars. The musician was booked into jail on May 23 by California authorities as part of an investigation out of Florida into him and his mother over alleged fraud.

Dream Watch filed suit against Kingston in 2023 but had been struggling to serve him the paperwork. They hired a process server to head over to the jail while Kingston was locked up to hand him the legal documents.

In the lawsuit, Dream Watch demanded $1,054,107 in damages from Kingston. The jewelry company claimed Kingston reached out to in 2022 about purchasing 2 watches — a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre. Dream Watch claimed the musician agreed to pay $534k for the Richard Mille watch and $378k for the Patek Philippe watch.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office / MEGA

Per the suit, a representative for Dream Watch flew from Malaysia to the musician’s home in Los Angeles on May 4, 2022, to complete the deal. The representative claimed Kingston “inspected” the watches and agreed to purchase them for a total of $912k.

The suit said Kingston took possession of the watches and agreed to send a wire payment. However, they said the payment never arrived. “Kingston represented his initial wire attempt was rejected because it was flagged by his bank due to the large amount being wired overseas,” the suit read. “Thereafter, Kingston represented his account was frozen due to the initial wire attempt, amongst other excuses which persisted for over three months until Kingston stopped responding to Plaintiff entirely. Ultimately, the agreed upon funds were never sent, and Defendants continue to refuse to render payment as agreed. Defendant Kingston continues to possess the two watches.”

The company said the musician promised his mom would send the money but it never came. “[Kingston’s] wrongful acts have been done with knowledge and willful disregard of [Dream Watch’s] rights,” the company said. Dream Watch demanded a $1 million judgment against Kingston.

Kingston was transported from the California jail to a Florida facility this week, In Touch has learned. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The duo is accused of defrauding several companies, identify theft and fraud. A lawyer for Kingston said he believed a “successful resolution” would be reached in the case.