NSFW! Scott Disick implied he’s well-endowed while posting about “men with large penises” on Tuesday, July 6.

“Hard pass [for] me,” the Kardashians star, 39, wrote via his Instagram Stories as a caption for an article titled, “Men with large penises wanted in casting call for doc Too Large to Love.”

The description explained that U.K. producers were searching for “well-endowed fellas” for a documentary about the “harsh realities of living with a gigantic tallywacker.”

Scott being proud of his manhood isn’t anything new, and it was actually a topic of conversation between now-ex Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Honestly, it’s way too much,” Kim, 41, said at the time. “He has to start wearing some tighty-whities.”

Kourtney, 43, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with the New York native, revealed his private bits were like “an elephant trunk.”

“We went on a date night in the Meatpacking [District of Manhattan] last night,” the Poosh founder explained after an article came out that said Scott was “packing meat” during their outing. “Scott was wearing a suit with no underwear last night, so you could see, like, something.”

“What?! Like, that’s not normal,” the SKKN founder exclaimed. “We have got to buy him some underwear for his birthday or something. This is freaking me out!”

Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly a decade before calling it quits for good in 2015. During their tumultuous relationship, the Flip It Like Disick star admitted to cheating on the mother of his children. At one point, he referred to himself as a “f—ked up, horrible sex addict” after being confronted by Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, 38, for secretly inviting a woman on their family trip to Costa Rica in 2017.

“I definitely feel relieved that we had that conversation at dinner, and now I can move forward,” Kourtney said on a May 2017 episode of KUWTK. “It’s been nonsense for 10 years, like up and down, so this is like the final door closed. We’re done.”

However, Scott later clarified his statement and denied being a sex addict.

“I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict,” he told E! News in July 2017. “I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”