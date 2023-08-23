Scooter Braun has made a name for himself by managing some of the biggest singers in the music industry, and he controversially earned a whopping amount of cash when he bought Taylor Swift’s masters in 2019. ​But recent clients loses have Scooter in the headlines in a bad way, leading many to wonder what his net worth is looking like these days.

What Is Scooter Braun’s Net Worth?

Scooter has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Scooter Braun Make Money?

The New York native is an entrepreneur, music executive and talent manager. Over the years, he has managed the careers of musicians including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen and Kanye West.

He founded his record label, Schoolboy Records, in 2007, and invested in the holding company Ithaca Ventures in 2017.

Additionally, Scooter cofounded TQ Ventures, Mythos Studios and RBMG Records, while he co-owns the esports team 100 Thieves.

When Did Scooter Braun Buy Taylor Swift’s Masters?

In 2019, Scooter and private equity firm Carlyle Group bought the recording label Big Machine Records. The business deal garnered public attention when it came to light that he purchased Taylor’s discography that she recorded with the label. According to Taylor, the deal was made without her. “This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge,” she said in a statement at the time. ​As a result, the “Love Story” singer chose to rerecord her first six albums in order to own her music.

Taylor gave an update about the deal in a statement issued via Twitter in November 2020. “As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings,” she wrote at the time. “With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun.”

“Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature),” Taylor explained. “So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

After noting that the NDA request was “not normal,” she claimed, “He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

In September 2022, Scooter admitted he wasn’t happy with the way the business deal went down. “The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s be in business together,” he said during an interview with NPR.

Frank Micelotta/FXX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Why Are Scooter Braun’s Clients Leaving Him?

Rumors began to circulate in August 2023 that several of Scooter’s ​high-profile clients had fired him. Justin was the first major music artist to reportedly end his working relationship with Scooter. While many outlets have reported about their alleged professional split, reps for Scooter and the “Baby” singer denied the claims.

Meanwhile, multiple outlets reported that Ariana parted ways with her manager, though neither person has publicly addressed the reports.

Additionally, Variety confirmed that Demi and Scooter ended their partnership, while The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Idina Menzel is no longer being managed by Scooter.