Jack of all trades! Jack Antonoff is a singer, songwriter and producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Scroll down to learn everything about him including his net worth, jobs, dating life and more!​​​​

What Is Jack Antonoff’s Net Worth?

The Bleachers frontman has an impressive net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Jack Antonoff?

The musician, 38, is known for his work as a songwriter and producer, though he also has taken on the role of performer in different bands.

Jack began his career as a professional performer as part of the indie band, Steel Train. The band met in the mid-1990s while attending The Solomon Schechter Day School of Bergen County, New Jersey. Members Jack and ​​Daniel Silbert were part of the hardcore band Outline at the time, while Evan Winiker and Matt Goldman performed in the punk band Random Task. After the respective bands broke up, they found Steel Train in 2002.

The band signed with Drive Thru Records/MCA and released their debut EP, For You My Dear, in 2003.

Jack remained a member of Steel Train until the band broke up in 2013. During their decade as a band, the group released the albums Twilight Tales from the Prairies of the Sun (2005), Trampoline (2007) and Steel Train (2010).

Shutterstock

While performing with Steel Train, Jack founded the indie rock band Fun with Nate Ruess and Andrew Dost. The group released the albums Aim and Ignite in 2009 and Some Nights in 2012. They won the Best New Artist honor at the 2013 Grammy Awards, as well as the Song of the Year award for “We Are Young” that same year.

Despite receiving critical acclaim, Fun split in 2015 and Jack put his focus on Bleachers. The band put out their first single – “I Want to Get Better” – in February 2014 before the release of their debut album, Strange Desire, in July of that year.

Bleachers went on to release the studio albums Gone Now in 2017 and Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night in 2021, while they’re currently on the Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tour.

Who Has Jack Antonoff Produced For?

In addition to performing, the “Chinatown” singer has worked as a producer and songwriter for artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent, Tegan and Sara, Florence and the Machine, Kevin Abstract, Carly Rae Jepsen, the Chicks and Clairo.

He won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2016 for his work on Taylor’s 1989, followed by the Best Rock Song honor in 2019 for St. Vincent’s “Masseduction.”

Jack continued to collect Grammy Awards in 2021 when he earned the Award of the Year honor with Taylor’s album, Folklore. Then in 2022, the New Jersey native won in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category.

Is Jack Antonoff Engaged to Margaret Qualley?

The “I Miss Those Days” singer is seemingly engaged to actress Margaret Qualley after less than a year of dating. The Maid star, 27, sparked engagement rumors on May 25 when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film, Stars at Noon.

She seemed to confirm the speculation by posting a photo of her and Jack on Instagram on May 31, which put the diamond ring front and center. “Oh I love him!” Margaret wrote alongside three photos.

Before his romance with Margaret, Jack dated Scarlett Johansson, Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl.