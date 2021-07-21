Record executive Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from wife Yael Cohen after seven years of marriage, In Touch can confirm.

The New York native, 40, who is known for managing several A-list performers such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, submitted the paperwork at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, July 21, according to case information about his filing listed in the court docket.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Braun is asking for joint custody of their three kids, sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, as well as 2-year-old daughter Hart, according to TMZ. He’s also reportedly agreed to pay Cohen, 34, spousal support. Furthermore, there is reportedly a prenup drawn up by divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who is representing Braun in the divorce.

The two started dating in 2013 and got married in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, in July 2014, going on to welcome Jagger in February 2015. Levi joined the family in November 2016, while their third child, Hart, arrived in December 2018. Cohen and Braun split in July 2021, seemingly with the possibility they might give their relationship another chance through a potential reconciliation.

“They have split,” a source told E! News on July 11, revealing there was no animosity between the exes. “They are still living together now, but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon. Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them, and that’s their real priority here,” added the insider. “They still love each other. They were out together in Montecito [in California] with the kids and family last week and are still operating as a family. There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new; they are focused on their family.”

Days before news of their split made headlines, the Schoolboy Records founder gushed over his spouse while celebrating their 7-year wedding anniversary. “If just for the kids you have given me everything,” he wrote. “But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary.”

Cohen replied to the tribute, “A Team 4lyfe.”

An attorney for Braun did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.