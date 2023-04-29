Embarrassing! Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley had an awkward encounter as she returned to Southwest Airlines after being kicked off a flight over a dispute about her carry-on luggage.

“So I thought I would update you on the Southwest Saga,” Savannah, 25, said via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 28. “I flew Southwest once again because, well, what am I gonna do? Just never fly them again?”

She went on to say that after boarding the plane, one flight attendant called her out over the intercom.

“It was the funniest thing, the entire flight had boarded and the flight attendant comes on and goes, ‘Hey, Savannah, we’ve got some hot pilots up here who would like to buy you a drink,” the Sassy By Savannah founder said, as she placed her face in her palm.

The Growing Up Chrisley alum’s embarrassing situation occurred just one week after she was thrown off another Southwest Airlines flight for being an “unruly passenger.”

“I officially know why everybody hates Southwest so much,” she said via her Instagram Story on April 20, ​pointing at the ticketing agent in front of her gate. “He told me that I had to check my bag.”

Savannah reportedly explained that she wanted to try to find space for her luggage in the overhead compartments before deciding to check her bags.

“His exact words were, ‘No, that’s not happening,'” he continued, adding that the ticketing agent proceeded to call her “an unruly passenger.” According to Savannah, the pilot jumped in to tell the agent to “calm down.”

“And the Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot, the man who is flying the plane and responsible for our safety, and said, ‘Stay out of it,'” she shared ​of the alleged incident, adding that the attendant told her, “No you’re not ma’am. No, you’re not flying on this flight. And it looks like Southwest won because I didn’t fly on that flight.”

Savannah went on to explain, “I’m not gonna lie. When the attendant told the pilot [to] calm down, I told the Southwest attendant there was no reason for him to be an a–hole today. And then he threw me off the flight and said I would not be flying.”

While the reality star ultimately made it home via a connecting flight to Baltimore, Maryland, the airline released a statement saying they are “aware” of the situation and “looking into [it].”

“Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer’s account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag,” a rep for the airline told People on April 23. “As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day.”