It’s a family affair! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were joined by 4-year-old daughter Inez during a rare outing in New York City on Tuesday, April 27. The couple’s middle child looked cozy atop the Deadpool actor’s head as the trio strolled down the sidewalk.

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, was walking the family dog while wearing a long brown cardigan over black pants. The always-fashionable Blake paired her outfit with matching Nike sneakers, a neutral-toned scarf and a brown baseball cap. The 44-year-old actor, for his part, opted for navy blue pants and shoes along with a green jacket buttoned up over a hoodie. Ryan also sported a black hat. Their daughter appears to take after her mom in the fashion department as she wore a hot pink jacket with polka dot leggings under a skirt. All three family members wore face masks during their walk amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former CW star and her superhero husband welcomed Inez in September 2016. Blake and Ryan also share two more daughters, 6-year-old James and 1-year-old Betty. Throughout their time together, the duo has kept the details of their home life under wraps. In fact, the name of their third daughter was a secret until revealed by Blake and Ryan’s close friend Taylor Swift on her summer 2020 album Folklore. The songstress, 31, debuted Betty’s name with a song titled after the newborn, she also confirmed the moniker during a radio interview in August 2020.

“I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!” the blonde beauty said at the time, per Us Weekly.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Although Blake and Ryan have kept their kids mostly out of the public eye, the actors have no qualms talking about their kids various interviews. The 6 Underground star revealed during a November 2020 interview that he never thought he’d be a “girl dad.”

“I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined,” Ryan told Access at the time. “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

The Canada native also called his daughters and wife the “most capable people” he knows. “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire,” Ryan gushed.

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Ryan, Blake and Inez on their rare NYC outing.