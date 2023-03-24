Ryan Dorsey Says Son Josey Is 'a Happy Kid' Nearly 3 Years After Ex Naya Rivera's Death

Ryan Dorsey shared an update about his son, Josey, nearly three years after the death of his ex Naya Rivera.

“He’s, overall, a happy kid and I’m trying to keep it together and provide a safe and happy life for him,” the Magnum P.I. actor, 39, said of Josey, 7, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, March 23. “He’s doing really well in school and he has a lot of friends. He’s such a social kid. Everybody loves Josey and he’s funny.”

Ryan then reflected on the struggles of raising Josey without the help of Naya, who died in July 2020 during a drowning incident.

He noted that “some days are harder than the others and some days … I’m optimistic and some days I’m sad.”

“It’s hard for me when Josey will say certain things and if he misses his mom or whatever it is or he’ll bring up certain moments that obviously he’ll never forget from the worst day of his life,” Ryan continued.

The father of one admitted that he’s still learning how to talk to Josey about Naya. “There’s not much for me to say except I just say, ‘I know buddy and I love you,’ and I just give him a hug,” Ryan explained. “Just some human dad to son contact and rub his head and squeeze him because it’s all I can do because I don’t really have any answers.”

The Big Sky actor also revealed that Josey will likely follow in his parents’ footsteps and will pursue a creative career, adding that he’s expressed interest in starting a YouTube channel.

“He’s been practicing and he’s got all these videos. You’ll hear him say, ‘Smash that like button, subscribe and comment below!’ He’s almost 8, so it’s about that time if he really wants to do it,” he told the outlet. “He is reading, he is writing, he’s doing all these things, so he’ll be editing on his own soon enough. I’m just trying to help him.”

Ryan shared what Josey has been up to nearly three years after Naya’s passing. On July 8, 2020, the Glee alum was declared a missing person after Josey, who was 4 years old at the time, was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Five days after her disappearance, Naya was declared dead on July 13.

Naya and Ryan were married from 2014 until 2018, and Josey was their only child.