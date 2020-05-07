Congratulations! Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and partner Georgia Groome welcomed baby No. 1. The couple announced on Thursday, May 7, the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging alum gave birth to their newborn daughter. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for the actors tells In Touch. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Rupert, 31, and Georgia, 28, first revealed they were pregnant in April after cameras caught the stars out and about in London. After fans saw what they suspected was a baby bump, a publicist confirmed the news to In Touch. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting,” they said in a statement.

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

The notoriously private celebrity couple hasn’t yet shared their daughter’s name or birthday, but fans aren’t holding their breath. Ever since they first started dating in 2011, they’ve kept their relationship out of the public eye — but they did spark rumors they’d secretly tied the knot in April 2019 after they appeared to be wearing matching wedding rings. However, a rep denied the rumors, and a closer look revealed Georgia’s ring was worn on the ring finger of her left hand. Additionally, Rupert’s ring wasn’t on his ring finger at all.

But marriage may still be in the cards for these two, assuming they haven’t walked down the aisle already. “Turning 30 felt strange,” Rupert admitted in an interview with The Guardian in 2018. “It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet, and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

LRNYC / MEGA

He even weighed in on baby names at the time, though he ruled out ever naming a future son after his most famous role. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not,” he said. “And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.” Of course, new mom Georgia gets a say, too. We’re sure they chose something beautiful.