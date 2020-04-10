They’re going to be parents! Harry Potter star Rupert Grint’s girlfriend, Georgia Groome, is pregnant. The actors’ rep confirmed the news they’re expecting baby No. 1 to In Touch on Friday, April 10. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby,” a publicist for the two shared. “[They] would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Rupert, 31, and Georgia, 28, first sparked pregnancy speculation when they were seen stepping out in London on Thursday, April 9. The Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress’ baby bump caught fans’ attention as cameras captured them hitting the shops amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are having a baby,” one Twitter user excitedly wrote. “I can’t breathe!” A second chimed in, “I am so here for Rupert Grint having a baby.”

The notoriously private pair has kept their romance under wraps since they first started dating in 2011. Many fans didn’t know about the romance until a tweet about them went viral in 2018. “I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011,” the post read.

In 2019, photos of the celebrity couple wearing matching rings and chowing down in London led to reports that claimed the stars secretly tied the knot. Though neither actor has social media, Mirror claimed a spokesperson for the famous redhead denied the rumors. A closer look at the shots also reveals that, while Georgia’s jewelry is on the ring finger of her left hand, Rupert’s is on the middle finger of his right.

However, an interview with The Guardian from 2018 reveals marriage and kids have been on the Harry Potter alum’s mind for a while now. “Turning 30 felt strange,” he said at the time. “It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet, and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

He even talked about potential baby names and what he might consider calling his kids one day. So far, he’s got longer names in mind — and he’s not looking to pay tribute to any of his on-screen personas. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not,” he said. “And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.” We can’t wait to see what they go with. Congratulations to the happy couple!