Rudy Giuliani has turned to shilling coffee beans to make some extra money!

Once hailed as America’s Mayor for his heroic leadership following the 2001 terrorist attack on New York City, Rudy is now pitching what he calls the “finest beans imaginable” at a cost of $29.99 for a two-pound bag.

“If I put my name on something, I truly believe in it,” the 80-year-old Republican operative crows in a promotional video touting three blends of Rudy Coffee: bold, decaf and “morning coffee.”

Giuliani, who was recently indicted in both Georgia and Arizona in connection with an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results, could certainly use the dough from the brew.

Last December, the former U.S. Attorney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a jury ordered him to pay a $148 million civil judgment to two former Georgia election workers.

And he was recently suspended from his $15,000-a-month radio gig at WABC because he refused to stop promoting 2020 election conspiracy theories on The Rudy Giuliani Show.

His debts also include $1.4 million in unpaid legal bills, a $700,000 IRS tab, and another $260,000 owed to the New York State tax authorities, according to court filings.

“That’s a lot of beans,” says a political insider.