Ruby Slider Reviews: The Secret Weapon for Home Care

We all know the struggle of buying beautiful furniture and then having to purchase a rug so the new furniture doesn’t scratch your nice hardwood floors. Hardwood floors are gorgeous but also high maintenance, and most furniture sliders are eyesores.

Discover the sleek new Ruby Sliders that are minimalistic in design, but provide the maximum care for both your floors and furniture.

Buy these game-changing sliders today.

Protect From Scratching With Easy Sliding

Nothing hurts more than the sound of your wooden chair colliding harshly with your precious wooden floors. Avoid the heartache of a deep gash in your floors with Ruby Sliders, which make it incredibly easy to protect your floors for years to come.

These sliders are equipped to fit any chair leg, snugly molding to whatever you put it on. Then, they do the work on their own by easily gliding across any surface of yours. Purchasing these sliders is an investment into the protection of your floors, and rest assured, they will last the test of time.

Enjoy Versatility With Ruby Sliders on Any Surface With Any Material

The ultra-flexible materials of Ruby Sliders are what really save your floors. They’re made with a tight nano weave material and internal adhesive to create a long-lasting savior. This all means your sliders aren’t going anywhere for a very long time.

Gone are the days where you had to buy a generically fit slider that resembles a coaster to shove under your chair legs. Seriously, try these sliders on any chair around your home: fat, skinny, eccentrically sized, even metal. The sliders will effortlessly fit.

Slipping in Silence: The Sliders That Don’t Make a Sound

You can hear the echoes of a chair scraping against the floor throughout an entire home if it’s quiet. Although this may send chills down your spine, Ruby Sliders prevent even the slightest of noises from the chair-to-floor contact. Form-fitting and silent, these sliders guarantee that you are moving your furniture with no fuss whatsoever.

While it may be difficult to push someone sitting in a chair across the room, the Ruby Sliders eliminate these problems entirely. According to the manufacturer, a child with minimal strength can easily push a grown adult around the room effortlessly and without damage, with the addition of Ruby Sliders on the chair.

The Benefits of Durability: Why Investing in Your Floors Is Important

If you have not yet been convinced that your floors are worth saving, let me help you. Your hardwood floors, freshly polished and glistening, have no business being tainted by the lovely furniture you purchased to complement your home. Ruby Sliders make it easy for you to protect your floors and your furniture with one purchase!

While normal felt on the bottom of furniture is prone to fall off and tarnish over time, Ruby Sliders use a special nano weave for their felt to create a long-lasting effect. Instead of tarnishing your floors and paying thousands of dollars for someone to fix them, save yourself the money.

Invest in your future with Ruby Sliders.

If You’re Flexible, Your Sliders Should Be Too

Furniture is not a “one size fits all” type of business, but more like snowflakes where each piece is a bit unique in its own way. Ruby Sliders are flexible in order to mold to any chair leg, regardless of shape, size, or material.

In fact, once you fit them onto the chair, they will remain snug until you remove them. You no longer have to worry about the mold loosening or the product wearing down over time. Ruby Sliders has made it easy for long-lasting protection. With a fit like a glove, these sliders are barely detectable as well, so no one will be able to tell there is anything there.

Why Buying in Bulk Saves You Time and Money

Arguably the best part about Ruby Sliders is that they are purchased in bulk packages. By doing so, you are saving money in the long run by getting each slider at a discounted price. The pack of 48 allows you to cover every leg in your house with a slider, saving your floors in every room of the house.

The discounted pricing is a bonus for sure, ensuring you get the most for your money. Considering the amount of surface area in your home, purchasing in bulk is the smartest way to save money and your floors before it’s too late. When it comes time to rearrange your furniture or move out, you will thank yourself for negating the heavy lifting.

There is always room for improvement when it comes to how you can protect your home, but protecting your floors often is not at the top of the list. Sliders are like insurance for your floors, allowing for flawless furniture movement on any surface.

The Best Kind of Insurance Is Floor Insurance

Hardwood floors are extremely difficult to maintain because they are so susceptible to damage. Just the slightest bit of collision can cause a ton of money’s worth of damage that can be difficult to fix. By investing in Ruby Sliders, you are investing in the future and upkeep of your home.

The best way to protect your home and your wallet from such damages is to invest in products that prevent such things from happening. The Ruby Sliders’ felt bottom and flexible casing minimizes impact when your chair hits the floor. Instead, the floor will be met with a soft, gliding surface that won’t harm it.

Displaying those beautiful floors of yours should be exciting. You should not have to worry about whether the furniture will affect it. And while rugs can be a nice touch, they do not have to be the buffer between furniture and floor.

These sliders will change the way you think about decorating your home.

Protecting Your Home From the Inside Out

While protecting your home with security systems is one thing, protecting your home from natural causes is another. The wear and tear of living in a house for years on end just come with the charm, but you could prevent things like that from happening!

There is no better way to protect your furniture and floors than investing in a product that will do just that: protect your home. Since your floors are extremely sensitive to scratches and marks, you may be thinking about carpeting the entire home. However, Ruby Sliders make it especially easy for you to decorate without a care.

If you have a kitchen island and your chairs constantly scratch the cabinets underneath, Ruby Sliders will mitigate that damage for you. By breaking the impact with the sliders, your cabinets and surrounding furniture will be rendered good as new.

Why Everyone Is Raving About Ruby Sliders

Everybody who has purchased these sliders has raved about them because they are easy to use. Within a few minutes, your chairs will be ready to glide throughout the house due to the simplicity of the slider. The translucent slider also provides a no-show look, so they are virtually undetectable if you are not paying close attention.

There are many aspects of the Ruby Sliders that cause people to fall in love upon purchasing them. They remain among the top-rated chair gliders no matter where you look. Their durability is enough to send them to the top of the market, but they offer so much more than meets the eye.

A product like this is revolutionary for homeowners because of the lightweight design that is somehow also durable. The sleek flexible slider paired with hefty felt will ease the anxiety you have about your floors without you even knowing they are there. The proof is in the reviews, so it’s time to see for yourself.

What Are You Waiting For?

Ruby Sliders are now at the top of your list for home care items, so grab them while you can! Investing in the long-term care of your home will pay off eventually and make your lives so much easier. Instead of waiting for your floors to fall apart from your furniture, be proactive and prepare yourself for success.

A product like this one can be life-changing for those of you who are looking for a sleek option for your sliders. They aren’t overbearing and take away from the elegance of the piece. They are only meant to help you.

You won’t want to miss out on an unsung hero product like Ruby Sliders. Make your furniture glide throughout any surface with ease while not having to worry about whether or not you destroyed your floor.

Whether it be a standard round chair peg, a unique, one-of-a-kind shape, or a regular metal chair, these sliders are equipped to fit anything like a glove. These sliders will get you the best quality for the lowest price and save you thousands of dollars in floor damage as the years go by.