Ruby Franke has pleaded guilty to four of the six counts of aggravated child abuse against her.

The former family YouTube vlogger, 41, entered the guilty plea on Monday, December 18, at Utah’s Washington County 5th District Court, expressing her “deepest regret and sorrow for [her] family and [her] children” ​to the court. ​Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2024.

On December 16, Franke announced her decision to plead guilty to the charges against her through her attorney, LaMar Winward.

Franke, who once boasted 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube, shocked fans when it was revealed her seemingly-wholesome life as a family content creator wasn’t what it seemed.

The mother of six gained a devoted fan base by documenting her day-to-day life of raising her large family, and fans praised the close-knit bond she seemed to have with her children.

However, her squeaky clean image came crashing down when she was arrested on August 30 and charged with six felony counts of child abuse. The arrest came after Franke’s 12-year-old son, Russell, who was described by police as “emaciated” and with “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities,” escaped to a neighbor’s house to ask for help while staying at the home of Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

Franke’s 10-year-old daughter, Eve, was soon found in “similar physical condition,” and all four of Franke’s minor children were placed into state custody.

While Franke’s arrest came as a shock for casual viewers of the family’s channel, it was a step many devoted fans saw coming.

A Change.org petition was created in May 2020 asking YouTube and Child Protective Services to investigate Franke for child abuse after fans grew increasingly concerned about her harsh punishments for her children — including making their oldest son sleep on a beanbag for seven months — and other video evidence of mistreatment.

Despite her guilty plea, Franke accused Hildebrant, 54, of “manipulation” and said her “ConneXions” podcast cohost “took advantage of [Franke’s desire for self-improvement] and twisted it into something heinous” through her attorney in his December 16 statement. Her lawyer further alleged that Hildebrant isolated Franke from her family, which led Franke to experience a “distorted sense of morality.”

The statement concluded that Franke is spending her time behind bars reflecting on her crimes, and that she has since “reset her moral compass” and now understands “the full weight of her actions.” Franke also agreed to testify against Hildebrant, prosecutors announced, per ABC News.

On October 10, a Utah judge presiding over the case sealed hearings and documents relating to the welfare of Franke’s children, citing a need for “adequate safeguards to shield the children from the intrusive effects of media coverage related to this case.”

Hildebrant, who is also charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, has not yet entered a plea. Both Franke and Hildebrant face one to 15 years in prison for each count.