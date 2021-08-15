Real estate heir and alleged serial killer Robert Durst is currently on trial for the murder of longtime friend Susan Berman in 2000, but his suspected criminal history dates back to the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, in 1982. The former health food store owner comes from a wealthy family — but exactly how much is he worth?

Durst is estimated to personally be worth an incredible $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, his finances are a bit complicated. Here’s what we know.

Durst’s Net Worth Is a Contested Figure

According to the L.A. Times, Durst’s net worth was listed as $100 million on the Los Angeles Police Department’s official arrest warrant. However, it stands to reason that he would have spent some serious cash on his legal defense thus far, considering he was officially detained in 2015. He was arrested in a New Orleans hotel just one day before the finale of the HBO docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst aired — and he has been in police custody ever since.

Durst’s Family Is One of the Wealthiest in the United States

Durst is the son of late New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst and brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst. According to Forbes, the Durst family is estimated to be worth an astounding $8.1 billion altogether when taking into account their over “16 million square foot of real estate in New York and Philadelphia, including a 10% stake in One World Trade Center.”

The Durst Organization was founded in 1915 by Durst’s grandfather, Joseph Durst, who immigrated from Poland in 1903.

In 2006, Durst’s family bought him out of his stake in the family business for $65 million. The decision came six years after he was suspected of killing Berman, whom the prosecution claims was murdered in Durst’s effort to cover up his involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

When investigators reopened McCormack’s case in 2000, they were determined to interview Berman about Durst. However, she was found dead in her Los Angeles home days before investigators were scheduled to meet with her. Her murder was classified as an execution-style murder, meaning the perpetration commits the crime at a close range on a conscious victim.

Durst denies all allegations against him.