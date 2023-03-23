Still family. Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick will always be in each other’s lives despite his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

“Rob has always had a close bond with Scott, and they’ve maintained that relationship even though Scott and Kourtney are done,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 22. “Scott will always be family to Rob as the father of his niece and nephews even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney.”

Scott, 39, and Kourtney, 43, dated on-again, off-again from 2006 until 2015. They share kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

“They don’t see each other as often as they did when Scott and Kourtney were together, but it’s the type of bond where they pick up right where they left off anytime they’re together or see each other at family events,” the insider added about the Flip It Like Disick star’s relationship with Rob, 36.

Following his split from the Poosh.com founder, Scott continued to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians. However, Rob has opted to live a more private life and only briefly appeared on Hulu show during a May 2022 episode when he attended his mother Kris Jenner’s birthday party.

An additional source gave insight into Rob’s low-key lifestyle. “He’s still very private and isn’t active on social media. [He] doesn’t share a lot about his personal life,” an insider told Us Weekly in May 2022. “He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus.”

“He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come,” the source continued. “He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health — it’s important to him so he can be the best father to [5-year-old daughter] Dream.”

Since splitting from Scott, Kourtney moved on with Travis Barker and the pair tied the knot in 2022.

Despite not working out as a couple, the former couple has made the most out of coparenting their three kids together.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect our kids,” the Talentless creator told Us Weekly in June 2019. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”