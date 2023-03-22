Fully Inked! Rob Kardashian Has Several Tattoos With Hidden Meanings: See Photos of His Designs

Although most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have at least one tattoo, Rob Kardashian is fully inked with meaningful designs! From the portrait of his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., to the elaborate eye design on his other forearm, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s tattoos are works of art.

In September 2020, the Arthur George Socks founder gave a close-up look at his ink collection by sharing photos of his two arms via social media. His left forearm features a beautiful portrait of his dad, with the design extending down to his wrist. One side of the full tattoo includes a white dove next to the late attorney’s face.

On Rob’s other forearm are multiple images, but the most outstanding part is the eye located on his wrist that has a teardrop falling.

While the former reality TV star’s arms are decorated in meaningful ink, fans recall one former tattoo that he chose in honor of his ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon. Rob’s romance with the former Cheetah Girl was his first public relationship. The two dated from 2007 to 2009.

In season 2 of KUWTK, Rob revealed to his siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian that he was in an “exclusive” relationship but was hesitant to let them meet his new love at the time because of his sisters’ involvement in his past romances.

“I got a tattoo to prove it. I’ll show you,” he told them in an episode before lifting up his T-shirt to reveal the handcrafted script he got across his ribcage, which spelled out Adrienne’s full name.

After the three Kardashian women expressed their shock at their brother’s bold ink choice, he defended it by saying, “You’re just jealous that I’m in love.”

Rob later revealed that Adrienne, for her part, got a tattoo for him, but hers was located on her butt.

Nearly five years after the former lovebirds broke up, the Disney Channel alum revealed during a 2014 interview that she was getting her tattoo removed. By March 2021, Adrienne exclusively told In Touch that most of ink had “been gone for some time.” However, she added that some parts of it were still on her skin.

“There are some spots left, but if I did — if I just wasn’t so lazy, and I did one more — it would be completely gone,” she noted at the time.

For his part, the former E! personality hasn’t revealed whether he got his tattoo of Adrienne removed, as Rob is famous for staying out of the public eye nowadays.

Scroll through the gallery to see Rob’s tattoos and their hidden meanings!