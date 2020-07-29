Fans met Rob Dyrdek when he was still a bachelor and living large with his best friend, the late Christopher “Big Black” Boykin. These days, the Ridiculousness star is a proud husband to his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores, and their two children — son Kodah Dash, 3, and daughter Nala Ryan, 2.

“He lives in a mansion with the cutest family. So he’s super happy,” costar Chanel West Coast said about the dotting dad in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “Rob’s the type of person who loves to be at home, so he doesn’t mind being stuck at home during a pandemic because he’s kind of a homebody,” the “Black Roses” singer added, referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

The MTV personality is enjoying his extra time with the family, and lockdown has not stopped him from going big for the ones he loves. On July 21, the proud husband shared a photo of the gorgeous display he arranged for his wife’s birthday in their California home. He covered their foyer in hot pink balloons and gifts. “Happy Birthday to my one true love @bryianadyrdek. Each year is better than the last. Thank you for being so amazing. We love you,” he captioned his thoughtful post.

Just like how Rob spares no expense for his family, they do the same for him. For Rob’s birthday in June, his wife and kids put together a stunning crystal inspired escape to celebrate his special day. Sharing how grateful he is for his family, he said he’s “living in the present with crystal-clear long-term goals.” He added, “None of which would be possible without my amazing wife @bryianadyrdek and family.”

Cherishing every moment with his brood is clearly important to the entrepreneur. He revealed his family’s new tradition of having weekly meetings. “We fill out what we are grateful for, what we learned, why we are happy and who we helped each week in a binder, with polaroids like it’s 1982,” he explained to fans on Instagram. “Whatever it may be, we will shoot a polaroid at every single one to keep tradition.”

Scroll below for a closer look at Rob’s beloved family.