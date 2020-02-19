Forever in our hearts. Lili Reinhart took to Instagram to share a dream she had about late Riverdale costar Luke Perry on Wednesday, February 19. The 23-year-old expressed how much she misses the beloved actor.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke … I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder telling him how much we all miss him,” the Hustlers star wrote on her Story. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side,” she added with a star emoji.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star tragically died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. He was only 52 years old. “He was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, fianceé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” Luke’s rep, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement at the time.

The blonde beauty isn’t the only Riverdale star still grieving over his passing. Back in October, several cast members expressed how hard it was to film the new season of the show without him, especially the first episode that addressed his character’s death. “I don’t think anyone got through it with a dry eye at all,” Marisol Nichols said of their table read on the Today show. “It was really hard to film, to go back,” Skeet Ulrich added. “We’d had a long season of shooting, and it was hard to dive into (it), for sure, to dredge all that up.”

KJ Apa, who played his late costar’s son on the show, opened up about his love for his father figure. “Luke is the kind of person who did everything he can to make whoever you are — no matter how big or small you are — comfortable and feel welcome,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in April. “I think yeah, it’s hard to kind of put into words what I feel, but yeah. We had a really close relationship.”