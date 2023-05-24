Real Housewives of New Jersey star Luis “Louie” Ruelas hasn’t been shy when it comes to discussing his business endeavors, and he recently made headlines when his business was sued for harassment. Keep scrolling to learn about his businesses, the lawsuit and more.

What Businesses Has ‘RHONJ’ Star Luis Ruelas Founded?

Luis cofounded the Florida-based company Digital Media Solutions, Inc. in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance, plus a long list of top consumer verticals,” according to the website. “The DMS first party data asset, proprietary technology, expansive digital media reach and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases.”

Before working as the cofounder and EVP at Digital Media Solutions, Teresa Giudice’s husband cofounded Interactive Marketing Solutions Interactive and worked as the company’s CEO from 2000 until 2012.

“A Direct Response Marketing Company focused on the needs, wants, and desires of Direct Response Marketers,” Luis explained about the business via his LinkedIn profile. “Interactive Marketing Solutions, Inc. offers a broad array of interactive e-commerce products and services as well as list brokerage and list management solutions to a wide range of clients worldwide.”

The reality star also cofounded Crystal Enterprises Inc. in 1997, though it’s not clear when the company shut down or the exact business they conducted, In Touch can confirm.

Additionally, In Touch confirmed that Luis founded Nimatt Direct Inc., a direct mail advertising company, in 2002. Unfortunately, the endeavor didn’t last long and the company was dissolved later that year.

What Other Business Endeavors Has ‘RHONJ’ Star Luis Ruelas Pursued?

During a March 2023 episode of RHONJ, Teresa revealed that her brother, Joe Gorga, considered going into business with Luis to honor ​Joe and Teresa’s late father.

“So [Luis] was like, ‘OK.’ He put out $250K,” the longtime Bravo star explained. “Then [Luis] spoke to our attorney, and he [was] like, ‘Well, what percentage should I give Joey?’ I guess they came up with, I don’t know, five percent. So, my brother went nuts. Like, he wanted 50 percent.”

However, Joe claimed that Luis “screwed” him while sharing his own side of the story.

“Louie puts the money in. I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister; he was getting 50 percent. And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’” Joe recalled. “He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

Joe went on to claim that his sister asked, “Did you put the f–king money up?” He allegedly replied, “What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up? … It was my f–king idea!”

While both Teresa and Joe have weighed in on the situation, Luis has not publicly commented on the business deal.

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Why Was ‘RHONJ’ Star Luis Ruelas’ Business Sued for Harassment?

Luis was sued for harassment by a woman named Juanita Williams in May 2023, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Williams filed a lawsuit for herself and “others similarly situated” against Digital Media Solutions, claiming that the company allegedly called patrons who were on a “Do Not Call” list, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

She has asked for $1,500 per phone call received, while Williams is also seeking “injunctive relief prohibiting the third parties that generate leads for Choice Health from advertising its goods or services, except for emergency purposes, to any number on the National Do Not Call Registry in the future.”