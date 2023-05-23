The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas’ business, Digital Media Solutions, is being sued for harassment, In Touch can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch on Tuesday, May 23, a woman named Juanita Williams filed a lawsuit on behalf of herself and “others similarly situated” against Choice Health Insurance and Digital Media Solutions after the company continued to call her despite her being on the national “Do Not Call” registry. Williams is seeking $1,500 per call.

The documents note that Williams is requesting, “Injunctive relief prohibiting the third parties that generate leads for Choice Health from advertising its goods or services, except for emergency purposes, to any number on the National Do Not Call Registry in the future.”

Digital Media Solution (DMS) describes itself as a “leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers,” per the business’ website.

“DMS digital performance advertising solutions de-risk media spend while removing friction from the advertising ecosystem by delivering the right message to the right person at the right time and place,” the website reads. “We achieve maximum engagement and conversions by leveraging our suite of digital performance advertising solutions.”

Ruelas, 48, first announced that he had started his new company in February while speaking with Andy Cohen, noting that he was managing “lead generation ad sales.”

One year prior, the reality TV personality revealed that he had been let go from his previous job.

“Teresa didn’t want me to say this, but they let me go from my company from all the negative stuff that came up in the press because of my exes out there,” he said during a May 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Yeah, they called me up and said, you know, ‘You have to step down.’ That really sucked.”

The legal news surrounding Ruelas’ company comes amid his drama with RHONJ costar and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga. Fans watched as the tension worsened between the two when the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that there was “a business dealing” between her husband and her brother, 43, and that Ruelas “lost a quarter of a million dollars” as a result.

“So [Luis] was like, ‘OK.’ He put out $250K,” she explained during an episode of the hit reality series that aired in March. “Then [Luis] spoke to our attorney, and he [was] like, ‘Well, what percentage should I give Joey?’ I guess they came up with, I don’t know, five percent. So, my brother went nuts. Like, he wanted 50 percent.”

