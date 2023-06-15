Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge’s feud continued to heat up as they threw insults at each other while rehashing their problems during the Wednesday, June 14, episode.

“As you know, I’ve been a really good friend to you for many many many years,” Tamra, 55, told Shannon, 59, as they sat down to discuss their estranged friendship.

After Shannon said that she has also been a good friend, Tamra didn’t seem convinced as she responded, “I was always there for you. Being always there for you was exhausting and then when it came down to it, my life was f–ing crumbling.”

Tamra was referencing a difficult period when her ex-husband Simon Barney began chemotherapy and her beloved dog Bronx died. Additionally, she and her husband, Eddie Judge, closed their business Cut Fitness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon and Tamra, who used to be close friends, have faced many ups and downs during season 17, with Shannon insisting she’s reached out to her numerous times.

The conversation escalated when Shannon confronted Tamra about her unflattering posts on social media and a podcast appearance in which Tamra called Shannon a “fake friend.”

“Did you ever think to pick up the phone and say ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry, I don’t know why you feel that way?’ Why didn’t you call me?” Tamra asked.

Shannon replied, “Because you started attacking me publicly, Tamra, and said that I was a fake friend.”

The Glendale, California, native responded by repeating her claims that Shannon was a “fake friend” and that she “ghosted” her.

“I don’t think Shannon completely understands. Early on, when I told her what was going on, she recommended a doctor for Simon, but I needed her emotionally more than ever,” Tamra said in a confessional. “And then all of the sudden I didn’t hear from her at all. It was really difficult for me because I felt like I was losing my best friend.”

After the longtime Bravo star said that she doesn’t think Shannon “gets” how deeply she was hurt by her actions, the mother of three responded, “I don’t think you get how much you can hurt people, Tamra. You’ve taken the step of labeling me with very character-damning labels like neurotic, crazy, drunk.”

Tamra tried to defend her comments about Shannon’s drinking, though Shannon said she was “crossing a line.”

“I’m not crossing a line,” Tamra responded. “You are bringing up a subject that I didn’t even want to touch on.”

Despite not resolving their issues, the reality stars decided to move forward with their relationship and see if they can work through their issues.

Later in the episode, viewers watched Tamra talk to Emily Simpson about her friendship with Shannon.

“I gave so much for so many f–king years,” the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast host vented. “When I needed her, she wasn’t there and that’s the end of the story, so you know what? She can go f–k a duck.”

The drama continued later in the night when Tamra became angry about Shannon’s body language during her conversation with Jen Armstrong.

The women began stating insults about each other, which led the mother of four to call Shannon a “f–king liar” after she insisted that she’s always been there for her.

“Throw the wine, you’re becoming unhinged,” Shannon said.

After both Shannon and Tamra acknowledged that they miss the friendship they used to have, the Real for Real founder said in a confessional, “I’m looking at my relationship with Tamra and I don’t know how we rebound after this.”