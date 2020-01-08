Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Seeing results! Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano showed off her 13-pound weight loss in new before and after photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 8. The former VH1 star was all smiles while flaunting her progress in a figure-hugging black dress, revealing that she has a particular fitness goal in mind for 2020.

“Today makes two weeks that I’ve been completely dedicated to my weight loss journey and as you can see I’m down 13 pounds from the picture on the left,” the TV personality, 50, began. “I could have not done it without the help of @elitehealthcenterj and @eatcleanbro … I’m so excited to be working with two companies that keep me on track and eating healthy. Thank you so much for all you do,” she added. “32 pounds to go.”

After seeing her comparison photos and hearing about her future plans, several followers praised the Celebrity Big Brother alum for staying on her grind. “Hourglass figure and you can see the glow in your face, I’m so happy for you,” one wrote in the comments. “You are definitely aging backwards. Love the new you!” a second chimed in.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi even showed love. “YAS mawma! Keep it up,” she replied.

Just a few days ago, Renee shared a statement acknowledging her fans for their unwavering support over the years. “Thank you for the love you have shown me and my family when my grandson was born and when my [father] passed and thank you for standing by me through out my recovery journey,” the author and life coach wrote.

Renee also recently spoke out after hearing that Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, were arrested for possession of drugs and guns on December 19. The couple now faces 10 charges.

“I’m going to address the situation (which we all know what I’m referencing) and then leave it alone,” Renee wrote. “No matter whether I’m on good terms with someone or not I’d NEVER wish nor want to see anyone go to jail! Especially a mother.”

“This is a shame and I’m sure it will be cleared up quickly. #KeepingHerKidsIn #MobWives #MobwivesReboot #GrownWoman.”

Drita is due back in court on January 31, so fans were happy to see Renee showing support to her former costar.

