Rachel “Raquel” Leviss slammed ex Tom Sandoval for implying they had a suicide pact after news of their affair came to light.

Tom, 40, previously made the claim when he appeared on a December 2023 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. At the time, he told cohosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp that he and Raquel, 29, were “literally debating on f–king killing ourselves” during a phone call after their romantic relationship was exposed in March 2023.

Two months after Tom made the comment, Raquel broke her silence during the Monday, February 19, episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore,” she said, adding that the experience forced her to undergo “really deep processing with my therapist.”

“It was like, ‘Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears? This is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you and you’re telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts?’” the former Vanderpump Rules star continued. “But the way that he said it too, he made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet love story. That really angered me.”

She added that Tom “crossed a boundary” by publicly discussing “that personal, emotional, turmoil state of mind with the rest of the world.”

It was revealed that Tom had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel in March 2023. One month after news of the scandal broke, Raquel checked into a mental health treatment facility in light of the backlash she was facing from her costars and fans.

While Raquel opted to not return to the Bravo series for season 11, Tom has been sharing his side of the story during the most recent season. He even discussed his suicidal thoughts during a tense conversation with Lisa Vanderpump on the February 13 episode. “If I f–king say I am sorry and I cry then it is [called] crocodile tears. I battled with suicide [thoughts]. Don’t tell me what I felt,’ Tom told her.

“I was hanging on by a thread. The walls start closing and you can’t see past the hurt and the pain. You can’t dream about better days,” he continued in a confessional. “I was getting to the point where I was like, ‘What is the f–king point?’”

Raquel said she was “happy” Bravo featured a suicide hotline disclaimer at the end of the episode during her podcast, though said she was “a little disappointed that they didn’t really treat me with that concern.”

“I’m just so grateful that I was able to get the mental health treatment and attention that I needed so desperately,” she continued. “That place really saved me and helped me to get out of this chaotic world.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).