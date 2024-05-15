Rachel Leviss’ legal team claimed Tom Sandoval “turned her into an unwilling pornstar” during their relationship, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The Vanderpump Rules alum’s accusation is the newest development following her February lawsuit against Tom and Ariana Madix for revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy.

Rachel’s lawyers, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman, slammed Tom’s request to drop Rachel’s claims in a Tuesday, May 13, filing.

“Having suffered catastrophic psychological harm from these events, [Rachel] ultimately checked herself into an in-patient mental health facility and remained there for three months,” Rachel’s lawyers wrote in her opposition to demurrer.

Further in the court document, Geragos and Freedman claimed that the TomTom co-owner has a hindrance to privacy and consent.

“In tacit recognition that the communications were, on their face, intended to be confidential, Sandoval desperately claws at an alternative argument, namely that Plaintiff could never have had an expectation of privacy no matter the context, because of her participation in a reality television show,” Rachel’s lawyers wrote.

After providing context about Tom and Rachel’s past relationship, Rachel’s team made it clear that she didn’t know that her explicit video was recorded.

“[Rachel] alleges that Sandoval effectively turned her into an unwilling pornstar, recording videos of her undressed and masturbating without her knowledge or consent,” the statement read.

In March 2023, Tom and then-girlfriend Ariana split after nine years together. Their relationship blew up in flames after the Love Island USA host found FaceTime recordings of Rachel masturbating on Tom’s phone during their seven-month affair.

Rachel left Vanderpump Rules ahead of season 11 and checked into a mental health facility for three months in April 2023.

In February, the Sonoma State University alumna filed a lawsuit against Tom, 40, and Ariana, 38, for revenge porn distribution to third parties of the explicit video.

Tom reacted to the lawsuit in April and filed a motion to strike portions of Leviss’ lawsuit.

“Leviss’ lawsuit is a thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman while denigrating her former friend Madix as a ‘scorned woman’ and her former paramour Sandoval as ‘predatory,’” the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s motion said in court documents per the Los Angeles Times. “These videos were created by Leviss and published by Leviss to Sandoval via a consensual exchange on Facetime, i.e., ‘their video calls.’”

Ariana denied her former friend’s claims days later, stating in court documents via the Los Angeles Times, “I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else. To be clear, I only saw the video of Plaintiff masturbating in places secluded from others.”

That said, the Dancing With the Stars alum claimed to have sent the video to Rachel herself with the text, “you’re dead to me.”