Originating in Jamaica around the 1700s, the Planter’s Punch is a time-honored drink that’s perfect on a sweltering summer’s day. With a touch of tart, a hint of sweetness, and a whole lot of rum, it’s hard not to fall in love with this classic cocktail. If you’re a fan of rum-based drinks like the mojito or daiquiri, you should try mixing a Planter’s Punch real soon.

For a little extra “zing,” please don’t forget to bring Tribe CBD oil to your Planter’s Punch party! It doesn’t take much of our hemp extract to add a whole lot of calm to this cocktail.

Planter’s Punch CBD Cocktail

When you start researching the Planter’s Punch, you’ll quickly realize that nobody can agree on how to make this drink. To make matters worse, multiple hotels claim ownership over this cocktail. So, it’s safe to say we may never know the “original” Planter’s Punch recipe.

The only ingredients that seem to be standard in this cocktail include lime juice, simple syrup, and dark rum. If you want to be a stickler, you should use Jamaican rum in this cocktail. However, you could use whichever rum brand best fits your taste preferences.

After that, you could go as crazy as you want with this cocktail recipe. Some people keep it super simple with just the ingredients above, while others like to add tons of complexity. It’s also quite popular to mix Planter’s Punchin crushed ice if you’re a “snow cone aficionado.”

Please only use the recipe below as a starting point for discovering your perfect Planter’s Punch recipe.

Ingredients

2 oz Jamaican rum

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz lime juice

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Seltzer water, to top

Mint sprig, garnish

Directions

Pour Angostura bitters, Jamaican rum, Tribe CBD oil, simple syrup, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a tall cocktail glass

Top with seltzer water

Garnish with a mint sprig

The 21st century is a brave new era for hemp flower planters. Now that it’s legal to grow, manufacture, and transport hemp throughout the USA, more farmers are becoming interested in the many uses of this centuries-old plant. Heck, there are now reports of Kentucky tobacco farmers who are switching to industrial hemp cultivation.

While hemp may be relatively new in the USA, records suggest hemp is one of the oldest cultivated plants known to man. However, it’s only recently that we’ve grown hemp primarily for CBD. In the past, most people used hemp fibers to make textiles, papers, and ship sails.

As farmers re-learn how to grow this incredible crop, scientists are discovering many fascinating uses for hemp flowers. For instance, did you know hemp could be used as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic? There’s even talk of using hemp in fields as diverse as biofuel and construction.

Only time will tell how much this ancient crop could become a part of the future economy!

Check Out Tribe’s High-Quality Hemp Standards

Note: Not all farming techniques are ideal for extracting CBD from hemp flowers. While growing industrial-grade hemp in large fields is fine, CBD hemp needs more space, time, and care to mature. Also, farmers who grow hemp for CBD extraction should focus on organic standards and only cultivate females that produce higher-than-average cannabinoid counts.

At Tribe CBD, we know all about the intricacies of growing high-quality hemp flowers. That’s why we take care to only work with farmers that meet our exacting standards. If you want to learn more about why our CBD oil is so high-quality, check here.

