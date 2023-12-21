Ouch! Weeks after Meghan Markle hinted about “exciting” projects in the works now that she’s signed to superagents WME, The Hollywood Reporter listed her and husband Prince Harry among its “losers” of 2023 on December 7. Citing the former royals’ “whiny” Netflix doc and Harry’s “whiny” memoir, Spare, as well as the couple’s dropped Spotify deal — an exec called the pair “grifters”! — the mag rounded out the insults with the 20-minute smackdown the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received from South Park’s “The World Privacy Tour” episode in March.

More bad news followed. A tax filing for the duo’s Archewell Foundation from December 12 revealed that the charity suffered an $11 million decline in donations in 2022 compared to the year before. In fact, Archewell received just $2 million in contributions in 2022 compared to $13 mil in 2021. And of course, there’s Omid Scobie’s new book about The Firm, which accidentally exposed King Charles III as the one who questioned the skin color of Harry and biracial Meghan’s unborn son.

All of which has left the parents of Archie, 4, and 2-year-old Lilibet a bit redfaced. “Getting roasted and portrayed as a laughingstock on Southpark cut deep,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, adding that Meghan, 42, was especially hurt by the Hollywood Reporter dig since the industry bible “carries such huge credibility.”

As for their Archewell dilemma, the former Suits star and Harry, 39, are “adamant” the figures are being spun wrong. Says the insider, “They have no plans to roll over and let the haters win.”