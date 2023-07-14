Flashing big smiles as they held hands, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked like they didn’t have a care in the world as they left an office in Santa Barbara on June 30. The pair had just lost their $20 million Spotify deal — and they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage — “yet they didn’t seem fazed by anything,” says an eyewitness. “It was business as usual.”



Not quite. Behind closed doors, sources tell In Touch, Harry, 38, is panicking over money and his and Meghan’s future in America. “Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces,” says an insider. “Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family.”

Meghan was livid, says the insider, who adds that the duchess, 41, was even more taken aback when she learned Harry had already reached out to his estranged brother, William, 41. “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

William was stunned by the call. The brothers have been on increasingly bad terms since Megxit, and revelations made by Harry in his memoir, Spare, divided them further. (Among other allegations in the book, Harry claims William physically attacked him in 2019 during an argument in which William allegedly called Meghan “rude,” “difficult” and “abrasive.”) “William didn’t quite know what to say,” says the insider, noting that the future king told Harry “he would think about his offer.”

Harry feels as though he and Meghan are running out of options, says the insider. Despite the success of Spare and their well-received Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the parents of Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, are quickly losing favor in Hollywood — not to mention opportunities to make money. Shortly after the Spotify announcement was made, the company’s head of podcast innovation and monetization, Bill Simmons, blasted the couple, calling them “grifters” on his podcast. And in a recent interview, United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer said Meghan “was not a great audio talent, nor necessarily any kind of talent.”



The Sussexes may have no choice but to return to the U.K., where they can enjoy other perks. “Harry needs a Plan B,” says the insider, adding that the royal family would likely take him and Meghan back. “Even in light of everything that’s happened, how would it look if Charles said no?”