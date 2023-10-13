Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is about to be a wife and a mommy as In Touch can exclusively confirm she’s pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Brandon Davis.

“Ashley Benson is pregnant. I don’t know how far along she is, but she has been showing since at least September,” an insider close to Ashley, 33, tells In Touch. “She is wearing loose fitting clothes, avoiding photos, and is trying to keep it under wraps.”

Due to the timeline of the couple’s engagement announcement, the source reveals Ashley is “likely a few months pregnant at this point.” “Her inner circle already knows but I’m not sure she will say anything publicly until the baby is born but she is pregnant and excited for this new chapter in her life,” the insider adds.

The oil heir, 44, popped the question with a massive diamond ring in July. “Love of my life,” Brandon wrote over a photo of the 13 Going on 30 actress’ rock, which he shared via his Instagram Story on July 6. For her part, Ashley reshared the photo, writing, “My best frienddddd I love you.”

Courtesy of Ashley Benson/Instagram

The betrothed couple first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January. Opting to keep their relationship on the down-low for nearly six months, they did not make things Instagram official until June.

“Had the most amazing time celebrating the two of you….what a beautiful wedding,” she captioned a series of photos from a mutual friend’s wedding in Sardinia, Italy, on June 26.

While Brandon’s Instagram profile is private, the Spring Breakers star gushed about her soon-to-be-husband as they celebrated his 44th birthday in Paris in September. “So glad you’re mine forever. I love you. Happy birthday my sweet,” she captioned her post which featured multiple PDA images from their Parisian escape.

Fans began speculating the two may have secretly tied the knot as Ashley was recently spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band in a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, October 12.

“Is it just me or is Ash wearing a wedding ring with her engagement ring? It looks like there r two rings on her finger. A gold band?” one fan questioned in the comments section. “I’m wondering if she secretly already got married,” another wrote.

Although it remains unclear whether the happy couple secretly eloped or not, one thing is for sure: There’s a baby on board!