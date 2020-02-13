They already have it figured out. Following Malika Haqq’s lavish bear-themed baby shower, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to fawn over her relationship with baby daddy O.T. Genasis on Wednesday, February 12. While the two are not together, Malika, 36, said the rapper, 32, is very much involved in her life for the sake of their baby.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love and friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” the former Dash Doll began her touching post. “I’ve been single the last 8-months, but I am in no way alone. O.T. and I have attended every doctor [appointment] and, overall, loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

Shutterstock

She continued to say how the parents’ main focus is to stand by each other in the interest of their child. “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” she wrote. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Malika announced she was expecting back in September 2019. Although the couple had already parted ways after two years of dating, she decided to give him the choice to be involved. “Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” a source told Us Weekly back in October. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

While the former couple were still figuring things out, Malika was thrilled to be expecting. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Malika wrote on Instagram when sharing the big news. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”