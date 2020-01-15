Even though Malika Haqq’s baby bump looks small, the reality starlet is convinced her baby boy is going to be heavier once she gives birth. “We’re tiny but mighty. #8Months,” the 36-year-old captioned a black-and-white photo of herself covering her private parts. Not only did fans leave sweet messages about how stunning Malika looks, but they also couldn’t believe how far along she is. “I was the same way. Everyone kept telling me my baby was going to be tiny. Nope! All 9 pounds of him came out and shocked the whole room,” one person wrote. “I think he’ll be chunky too,” she replied with a smiling emoji. “He’s gonna run us.”

“Those be the biggest babies. You’re all baby,” a second user added. “Yep, he’s already ahead of the size for gestational age,” she wrote. “I was small like this and then when I hit eight and a half months, I doubled in size,” a third person wrote. “I look forward to it,” she responded.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

The TV personality hasn’t been shy about talking about her pregnancy on social media, either. In late December, Malika shared a sonogram with her fans. “My angel,” she captioned the shot. Of course, her family and friends couldn’t help but gush over the little one. “Can’t wait to meet him,” Kylie Jenner wrote with a heart emoji. “He’s going to love Auntie Ky,” Malika replied.

Malika’s sister, Khadijah Haqq, has also publicly supported her sibling on this new endeavor. “I’m going to be a busy Auntie this year,” she captioned one snap via Instagram on January 5. And who could forget Malika’s bestie Khloé Kardashian? The KUWTK star, 35, spoiled Malika’s baby with presents for the holidays. “Love. Love. Love. Thank you, Auntie KoKo,” the mama-to-be wrote on her Instagram Stories. “So, this is what happens when you give my best friend your login to your registry. She buys everything for Christmas. … I love you, crazy. My baby is so blessed.”

The brunette beauty and her baby daddy, O.T. Genasis, seem like they are ecstatic for their new bundle of joy to arrive. Despite being in an off-again, on-again relationship for years, the rapper, 32, gushed over his lady on the ‘gram in October 2018. “My life has changed with you in it. Before you, I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs, but now I know what the songs actually mean,” he began. “I came in thinking I had it figured all out, but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men, we often have PRIDE that makes us not want to do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.”

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

We can’t wait to meet Malika’s little man so soon — no matter what size he is!