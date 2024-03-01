NBA superstar Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are expecting baby No. 4 as the cookbook author flashed her bare pregnancy bump on the cover of her Sweet July magazine.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again,’” Ayesha, 34, said in an interview for the Spring 2024 issue. “And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

The expectant mother – who shares daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon with the Golden State Warriors star – went on to say that baby No. 4 will “complete [their] family.”



“I’m still taking in all the changes with this fourth pregnancy,” she continued, adding that her cravings have consisted of watermelon, Japanese peaches and the less healthy sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle. “But one of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye. And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy.”

The California couple first met as teenagers while attending church in North Carolina. “We were just kids,” Ayesha later told People. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me.”

The pair reconnected in 2008 after bumping into each other in Los Angeles and have been an item ever since. Steph, 35, got down on one knee in 2010, in the spot they shared the first kiss – her parents’ driveway. They tied the knot on June 30, 2011, in North Carolina.

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry/Instagram

A year later, Ayesha gave birth to the couple’s eldest daughter, Riley Elizabeth, in July 2012. She became an internet sensation when her dad and the Warriors won the NBA championship in June 2015. The following month, daughter Ryan Carson joined the family in July 2015.

Another three years later, son Canon W. Jack was born in July 2018. “He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!” the restaurateur captioned her sweet Instagram announcement.

Ayesha opened up about how this fourth pregnancy has been different from her previous, telling Sweet July, “I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before.”

“I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things. That’s added an interesting layer to this experience. I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us,” she said. “Getting to experience this through [Canon’s] eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool. They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”