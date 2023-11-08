Patrick Dempsey has been in the spotlight since the 80s, and it looks like he has no plans to slow down. After he was named People’s Sexiest Man of the Year in November 2023, fans are now wondering what Patrick’s net worth is and how he makes a living.

What Is Patrick Dempsey’s Net Worth?

The Maine native has an estimated net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Patrick Dempsey Make Money?

Patrick makes a large sum of his money from his acting career. He got his start in the field by performing in a traveling production of Torch Song Trilogy in 1984.

After starring in several plays, Patrick booked his first major film role when he was cast in the 1987 movie In The Mood. Patrick has gone on to star in several films including Can’t Buy Me Love (1987), Loverboy (1989), Scream 3 (2000), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Enchanted (2007), Made of Honor (2008), Valentine’s Day (2010), Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), Disenchanted (2022) and Ferrari (2023).

Patrick reached a new level of fame when he was cast as Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, which he starred on from 2005 until 2015.

He currently stars on the Sky Atlantic drama Devils, and will play the leading role and executive produce the upcoming CBS series Ways & Means. Fans can also catch Patrick on the big screen when his slasher film Thanksgiving hits theaters on November 17, 2023.

How Else Does Patrick Dempsey Make Money?

In addition to acting, Patrick also works behind the scenes as a producer. He has produced movies including Flypaper (2011), Hurley (2019) and The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019), as well as the 2018 miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.

Another source of income for Patrick comes from his career in auto racing. He has competed in several races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car race and Tecate SCORE Baja 1000 off-road race.

The Transformers: Dark of the Moon actor was named a brand ambassador for TAG Heuer and Porsche Design in 2021, while he designed a line of sunglasses and prescription frames for Porsche Design in 2023.

“Porsche has always held a special place in my life,” Patrick said about the partnership in a statement, per WWD. “Whether as a racing driver or co-owner of a racing team, the brand exudes a special passion and performance for me that I have always felt connected to. This is precisely why I value Porsche Design as a brand for the highest quality and functionality. Now to be actively involved in the design and creation process of an eyewear edition that bears my name makes me very happy and honored. The exchange with the design experts was very exciting and inspiring.”

John Nacion/WireImage

Is Patrick Dempsey Married?

Patrick was married to his first wife, Rocky Parker, from 1987 until 1984, while he found love again when he married Jillian Fink in 1999.

The Outbreak actor and Jillian share daughter Talula and twin sons Darby and Sullivan.