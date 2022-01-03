Billionaire philanthropist Michael Scott auctioned off a three-night stay at the luxurious Zenyara Estate to a partygoer at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s table during the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF benefit in St. Barts on Wednesday, December 29.

The star-studded charity event brought out Hollywood’s finest to raise money for UNICEF’s mission to provide aid to children worldwide. Italian retailer LuisaViaRoma has teamed up with UNICEF for years to host fundraisers in order to support children in need. Each event is full of celebrities, and this year was no different!

Aside from the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, Dua Lipa, Cuba Gooding Jr., Mike Tyson and other well-known billionaires were in the room during the party and its subsequent auction. Everyone was dressed to the nines while walking the red carpet, and all the stars were ready to support the cause.

Along with their three-night stay at the 70-acre Zenyara Estate located in Coachella, the lucky bidder will get to enjoy all the amenities that come with the property. The 11-bedroom home that can fit up to 22 people comes with a game room that includes ping pong, pool and backgammon, a full spa with steam and sauna rooms, paintball tennis pavilion, golf course, horseback riding, an off-road track, DJ booth, karaoke and tons of water sports — jet skis, seabobs, kayaks, paddle boards, water bicycles and canoes. There’s also the stunning pool, which is the focal point of the estate and can be seen from all the buildings.

It’s sure to be a luxurious getaway indeed!