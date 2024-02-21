In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone experiences dry lips at one point or another. For some of us, that means painful peeling, while others notice cracks and lightness around the pucker. Thankfully, the market is filled to the brim with helpful products that soothe and hydrate — delivering smooth, supple lips. Many of our favorite celebrities and influencers have been vocal about which products work for them!

Just take Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, for instance. The reality fan-favorite revealed during an Amazon Live that she can’t get enough of the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm. “Laneige, we love! I couldn’t get rid of this. I realized the amount of these I have in bags is criminal,” she joked. “I think if Laneige came to my apartment right now, they would hire me. They would make me the CEO. It’s all that’s there. I personally like this packaging better [than the Lip Sleeping Mask].” Want the scoop on the celeb-approved lippie? Scroll ahead for more deets!

Get the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm for just $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

There’s no question — Laneige is a cult classic brand known and loved for its innovative products. So many A-listers have given the brand’s products their stamp of approval. It comes as no surprise that the Lip Glowy Balm lives up to the hype of its predecessors.

The airport travel-approved lip balm comes in four different flavors, including grapefruit, berry, gummy bear and peach. It’s formulated with murumuru and shea butter to nourish the lips and lock in moisture longer. While some lip balms deliver a thick gooey texture, this lightweight moisturizer leaves lips soft throughout the day without gluing your lips shut.

“This lip gloss is great,” one savvy Amazon shopper shared. “I love the feeling and smoothness, and this is generally my go-to,” they added. “I will absolutely continue buying these because I do really like them and plan to purchase a couple for the women in my life.” It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

A skeptical shopper opened up about their experience: “At first when I heard about this product I was a bit skeptical. Eighteen dollars for a little tube of lip balm seemed pretty expensive but honestly, after trying it for a couple of days I understood the hype. It isn’t sticky at all, it has a light pink tint (emphasis on light), and it doesn’t feel heavy on the lips.”

