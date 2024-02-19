In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a bright white smile? It’s one of the first things people see when you speak to them. Over time, the gleaming white teeth we love begin to lose their shine. Even with brushing twice daily and again in between meals, your smile can start to get a little dull. That’s where teeth whitening strips come in!

In fact, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause can’t get enough of teeth-whitening strips. The realtor and reality star dished on her favorite products and designer dupes during an Amazon Live. Teeth-whitening strips topped the list of the reality star’s essentials, and more specifically, she raved about the Crest 3D White Strips. “I’m asked about this all the time. I don’t go and get them whitened,” she said. “I have sensitive gums. I just use this. It works amazing. I do it at home. This works for me. I love it. It’s quick and easy.” If you’re looking for an easy way to brighten your smile fast, read ahead for the beauty scoop!

These whitening strips are essential for many, as they deliver a bright white smile without causing sensitivity. According to Crest, these strips brighten up to 20 levels whiter in just 22 days! That means in less than one month, you can elevate your smile to a professional-level glow!

If you’re wondering how they work so well, it’s all in their formula. These strips feature the same whitening ingredients as dentists. Best of all? They come equipped with a nonslip grip which keeps them locked in place while you’re wearing them. Plus, you don’t have to worry about the mess from trays or gels.

In regards to results, Amazon shoppers are raving about how well these strips work. “I could notice a slight difference after 2 or 3 treatments,” one ecstatic customer gushed. Another reviewer shared pictures of their results. “I want to say that this product has impressed me so much that this might be the longest review I ever wrote and no, I have not been sponsored or paid by this company, this is just my opinion and my honest review,” they prefaced. “Anyways, Crest 3D White Strips is one of those things that you didn’t know you needed but trust me, this thing it’s amazing. It went beyond my expectations and it’s one of those products that I’ll be buying on the regular from now on.”

If your smile is looking a little lackluster, teeth-whitening strips are an excellent option. Snag these Chrishell Stause-approved strips on Amazon right now!

See it: Get the Crest 3D Whitening Strips for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.