Fashion fact: long-sleeve T-shirts are closet staples. Whether you want to wear them to work or the next time you take PTO, you can mix and match a long-sleeve top to suit the aesthetic you’re for. As an added benefit, they’re so comfy and warm — especially as we embark on yet another transitional temperature season.

While we live for a basic tee moment, sometimes, we want to jazz up our everyday wardrobe and reach for a trendy option. Enter elevated basics! They’re chic takes on tried-and-true trends and feature little accessories which kick the basics we love up a few notches. Are you in the market for a piece like this? Well, as luck would have it, we were able to find an elevated long-sleeve black T-shirt on Amazon. The best part? It’s actually on sale for 63% off right now!

Get the Ysyokow Long-Sleeve T-Shirt for just $19 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Ysyokow Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is a hidden gem. While it checks off all the boxes with its comfy and stretchy fabric and cuffed sleeve detailing, there’s something which separates it from ordinary garments. It features fashionable pleats from the collar to the middle of the shirt for a dressy flair!

Like most basics, this top is available in an assortment of shades. From muted hues to bright bubble gum pink-inspired colors, shoppers with a knack for vibrant attire will be thrilled! Meanwhile, customers who prefer more laid-back hues will be fans of this shirt too. It also comes in neutral options like black, army green and mauve in women’s sizes S through XXL.

No surprise here: shoppers rave about the shirt’s flattering fit and high-quality fabric. One reviewer loved the”stretchy material,” and noted just how “warm” the shirt is. The same shopper left a helpful sizing tip: “They do run a bit large so I will be buying a size down next time.” Another reviewer mentioned the material and durability. “I like the weight of the sweater,” one shopper wrote. “Not too heavy and not too love.” They went on to add that they “love the color” along with “the arm length.

Looking for an elevated basic to take your favorite fashion looks to the next level? This long-sleeve T-shirt is on sale right now for an undeniable deal.

