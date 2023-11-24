They got tongues wagging! Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock created a stir in L.A. on November 11 when they were spotted exiting Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-studded 49th birthday party together.

The 39-year-old director and the 58-year-old comedian flashed big smiles as they got into the same chauffeured SUV. “They happen to be good friends,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “although maybe things have progressed to the point where they’re an item, you never know. They are both single.” So how do the two know each other?

Chris reportedly dated one of Olivia’s best friends from 2016 to 2020, following his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock, 54. “Chris and the woman broke up, but Olivia’s group of friends kept him as a friend,” says an insider. Olivia last dated her Don’t Worry Darling leading man, Harry Styles, 29, from 2021 to 2022. As for Chris, he was linked to fellow actress Lake Bell, 44, in 2022.

Ironically, Lake was spotted hanging out with Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis, 48, at a Guns N’ Roses concert in early November. “But they’re just friends,” says an insider. “Jason is still devastated over losing Olivia and isn’t in a rush to date someone new.”