In hot water. Olivia Jade Giannulli’s musician boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on September 7, In Touch can confirm.

The singer-songwriter, 24, was pulled over in Los Angeles and booked on misdemeanor DUI on Labor Day. He was taken into custody in Santa Monica, cited and released at 7:28 p.m. that evening.

Guthy and Giannulli have since been spotted enjoying a date night together at Delilah in Los Angeles on September 23. The couple cozied up for some lovey-dovey photos while grabbing a bite to eat at the celebrity hotspot.

007 / MEGA

Rumors the duo got back together were confirmed in August 2019 when Guthy shared a photo kissing Giannulli. “Lil monkey. I love you,” he captioned the black-and-white portrait on Instagram following their brief split in May.

The YouTuber, known for being the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, celebrated her 21st birthday just one day ago on September 28. Their family has endured a lot in recent months due to her parents’ involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, which first made headlines in 2019.

After the Full House alum, 56, and fashion designer, 57, both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison time for their crimes, Mossimo’s request to serve his five-month prison stint at The Federal Correctional Institution was approved on September 24. Loughlin’s request was also approved, meaning she will complete her two months behind bars at a correctional institution in Victorville, California.

KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Both of their daughters are “upset” their mom will likely spend her holidays in prison, an insider previously revealed to In Touch. “Olivia and Isabella aren’t going to complain publicly, they know better, but they do think that the judge should make sure that their family, at least part of it, is together as much as possible.”

The actress and designer must surrender to their respective facilities no later than 2 p.m. on November 19.